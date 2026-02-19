CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.09 and last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 320528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 1.6%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,129,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,381,069,000 after purchasing an additional 833,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,381,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,158,492,000 after buying an additional 719,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,941,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,916,000 after buying an additional 235,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,023,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,189,000 after buying an additional 166,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $343,925,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

