CenterBook Partners LP Sells 75,898 Shares of Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

CenterBook Partners LP cut its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,898 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of Perrigo worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Perrigo by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,680,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after acquiring an additional 381,290 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 8.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,797,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 142,363 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 38.4% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 35.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 717,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 188,767 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,931,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Perrigo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Perrigo from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Perrigo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo’s focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo’s operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

