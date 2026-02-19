CenterBook Partners LP Sells 4,031 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Cheryl Lewis sold 2,262 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $487,981.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,734.87. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 36,728 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.52, for a total transaction of $7,915,618.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,790.24. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,129 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,908. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:RRX opened at $218.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.00. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $229.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.71%.Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

