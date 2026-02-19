CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GD. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.47.

In other news, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $1,524,212.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,997.44. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $349.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $369.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.04 and a 200 day moving average of $338.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

