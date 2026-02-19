CenterBook Partners LP Invests $3.48 Million in The Boeing Company $BA

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,114 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,991,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,316 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,734,000. Amundi grew its stake in Boeing by 75.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,776,634 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $376,700,000 after acquiring an additional 764,236 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,301,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3,581.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 711,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $149,149,000 after acquiring an additional 692,489 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,300. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $239.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.33 and a 200-day moving average of $219.74. The company has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.96 and a beta of 1.15. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vietjet signed a $965 million financing deal to buy six Boeing 737-8s, adding near‑term narrowbody demand and revenue visibility for Boeing’s 737 program. Vietjet financing deal

Vietjet signed a $965 million financing deal to buy six Boeing 737-8s, adding near‑term narrowbody demand and revenue visibility for Boeing’s 737 program. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. FTC finalized a consent order allowing Boeing’s acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems with divestiture and compliance terms — clears a major regulatory hurdle that had clouded the deal’s close. FTC consent order Reuters

The U.S. FTC finalized a consent order allowing Boeing’s acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems with divestiture and compliance terms — clears a major regulatory hurdle that had clouded the deal’s close. Positive Sentiment: Boeing continues to win large commercial orders (another big order was reported earlier this week), supporting backlog and long‑term revenue prospects. Boeing notches another big order

Boeing continues to win large commercial orders (another big order was reported earlier this week), supporting backlog and long‑term revenue prospects. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts maintain constructive views (consensus “Moderate Buy”), which helps sentiment despite near‑term volatility. Analyst consensus

Several analysts maintain constructive views (consensus “Moderate Buy”), which helps sentiment despite near‑term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Boeing shifted its Defense, Space & Security headquarters (a structural/operational move); notable for corporate organization but unlikely to materially change near‑term earnings. HQ shift

Boeing shifted its Defense, Space & Security headquarters (a structural/operational move); notable for corporate organization but unlikely to materially change near‑term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and screen interest (Zacks, trending‑stock pieces) are driving attention but offer little new fundamental information. Zacks trending

Coverage and screen interest (Zacks, trending‑stock pieces) are driving attention but offer little new fundamental information. Neutral Sentiment: Long‑term competitive threats (e.g., startups pitching radical designs) surfaced in industry coverage, but these are distant risks rather than immediate earnings drivers. Flying wing startup

Long‑term competitive threats (e.g., startups pitching radical designs) surfaced in industry coverage, but these are distant risks rather than immediate earnings drivers. Negative Sentiment: U.S. durable goods orders fell in December and reports flagged Boeing as a major factor — a near‑term demand/data headwind that can pressure cyclical valuation. Durable goods decline

U.S. durable goods orders fell in December and reports flagged Boeing as a major factor — a near‑term demand/data headwind that can pressure cyclical valuation. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentary flagged that recent Dreamliner order announcements raise valuation questions — investors are debating if the bookings justify current multiples, weighing on the stock. Dreamliner valuation questions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Get Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.