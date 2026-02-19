CenterBook Partners LP Invests $3.07 Million in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. $NGVC

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 48.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Northcoast Research set a $54.00 price target on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 4.5%

NGVC stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $335.58 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 29.13%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.

The company’s core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.

