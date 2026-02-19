CenterBook Partners LP Invests $2.86 Million in Sable Offshore Corp. $SOC

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 164,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of Sable Offshore at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sable Offshore by 36.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 1,262.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Sable Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of SOC stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company specializing in offshore hydrocarbon exploration and production. The company identifies and secures exploration and development rights, conducts detailed seismic interpretation, and advances offshore prospects through appraisal and development phases. Its focus on the offshore environment drives investments in specialized drilling techniques, subsea infrastructure and production facility design.

Core business activities include offshore seismic surveys, the drilling of exploration and appraisal wells, installation and operation of production platforms or subsea systems, and well intervention services.

