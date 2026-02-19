CenterBook Partners LP Has $4.73 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $58,766,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,687,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 344,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,639,000 after acquiring an additional 165,655 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 273,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 719,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,478,000 after purchasing an additional 111,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $321.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $316,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,702.70. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $474,714.81. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,801.84. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

