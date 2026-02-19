CenterBook Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Box, Inc. $BOX

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,062 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,487,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,576,000 after buying an additional 497,658 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of BOX by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 7.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 412,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 564,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,229,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $154,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 123,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,572.64. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $79,425.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,528.35. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,887 shares of company stock worth $2,399,707. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box’s services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

