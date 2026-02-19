CenterBook Partners LP Grows Holdings in Standex International Corporation $SXI

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 157.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of Standex International worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Standex International by 350.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $272.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standex International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.94, for a total value of $3,839,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 88,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,771,749.62. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy L. Nemeth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $245.00 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,555. This trade represents a 30.13% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Down 1.6%

SXI opened at $253.88 on Thursday. Standex International Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $270.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $221.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

