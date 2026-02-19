CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stake in Sanuwave Health Inc. $SNWV

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sanuwave Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SNWV – Free Report) by 528.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,959 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 1.03% of Sanuwave Health worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sanuwave Health by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sanuwave Health in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanuwave Health during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sanuwave Health during the second quarter valued at $1,696,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanuwave Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,203,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Sanuwave Health Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNWV opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Sanuwave Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $207.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNWV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sanuwave Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanuwave Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Sanuwave Health Company Profile

Sanuwave Health, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of non-invasive acoustic wave therapies designed to stimulate tissue regeneration and accelerate healing. The company’s proprietary Extracorporeal Pulse Activated Technology (EPAT) delivers focused acoustic pressure waves to injured or chronic wound sites, activating the body’s natural repair mechanisms. Sanuwave’s primary therapeutic areas include advanced wound care for diabetic and venous ulcers, as well as orthopedic and musculoskeletal conditions.

The company’s lead product, the dermaPACE® system, holds clearance from the U.S.

