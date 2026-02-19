Centennial Bank AR Has $442,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Centennial Bank AR decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (down previously from $635.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $254,499.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $71,852.19. This trade represents a 77.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $1,488,256.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,494.40. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,189 shares of company stock worth $30,785,441. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $500.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $609.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Stories

