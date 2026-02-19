Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.26 and last traded at GBX 2.27. 186,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,231,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35.

Caspian Sunrise Stock Up 4.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.38.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Central Asia. The company operates through Exploration for and Production of Crude Oil; Onshore Drilling Services; and Offshore Drilling Services segments. It explores for and produces crude oil. The company holds a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. It also offers onshore drilling and repair services; and offshore drilling services.

