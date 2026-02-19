CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. CarGurus had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.31%. CarGurus updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.520-0.580 EPS.

CarGurus Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of CARG traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,534. CarGurus has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85.

In related news, insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $89,839.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,754.60. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Trevisan sold 16,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $645,702.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 630,483 shares in the company, valued at $24,601,446.66. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,494 over the last ninety days. 16.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 491.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson set a $37.50 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, November 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company’s core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

