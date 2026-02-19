Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stake Reduced by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $14,391,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 53.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 334.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $640,488.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,908.95. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 34,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,054 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $210.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

