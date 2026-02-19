Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.6667.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on Capital Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $519.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.66. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $36.40.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $62.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 80.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 40,489 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 203,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 107.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards.

