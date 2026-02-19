Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,220,867 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,373,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CM opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 13.57%.The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM), commonly known as CIBC, is a major Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto. Formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada, CIBC is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

CIBC’s activities span personal and business banking, wealth management, capital markets and corporate banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.