Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) to “Strong-Buy”

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Dexterra Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.06. The firm has a market cap of C$819.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.43. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$6.88 and a 1 year high of C$13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dexterra Group is a publicly listed corporation delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada. Powered by people, we bring best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and deliver innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Our activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.