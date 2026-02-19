Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

KNSA opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.87 and a beta of 0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

In related news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 2,690 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $121,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,570. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 12,048 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $500,714.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,638.96. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 123,823 shares of company stock worth $5,244,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Amundi bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,452 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 624.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter worth $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

