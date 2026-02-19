California BanCorp $BCAL is Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,252 shares during the quarter. California BanCorp makes up approximately 11.4% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.96% of California BanCorp worth $37,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in California BanCorp by 26,512.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in California BanCorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered California BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of California BanCorp from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on California BanCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California BanCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

BCAL opened at $18.86 on Thursday. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. California BanCorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that California BanCorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. California BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

In related news, Director David J. Volk sold 2,346,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $44,458,670.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,664.55. This represents a 99.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) is a bank holding company headquartered in California. Founded to address the diverse financial needs of businesses and individuals across the state, the company focuses on community-oriented banking solutions and operates under a locally based decision-making model.

Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, California BanCorp offers a suite of deposit products including checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts. Its lending portfolio encompasses commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, as well as consumer lending products such as personal loans and home equity lines of credit.

In addition to core deposit and lending services, the company provides treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant payment solutions designed to streamline operations for small to mid-sized enterprises.

