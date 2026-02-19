Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,596,052 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 5,339,219 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,189 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 586,189 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caleres by 143.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 53,320 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 162,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 105,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 75.6% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Caleres Price Performance

NYSE CAL opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $425.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. Caleres has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $18.27.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Caleres had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $790.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Caleres has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc, formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, is a leading footwear company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and selling of a broad portfolio of branded and private-label shoes. The company’s operations span a range of market segments from value-priced to premium and luxury. Caleres operates through two primary segments: a retail segment anchored by the Famous Footwear banner, which includes more than 1,100 stores across North America, and a brand portfolio segment comprising owned and licensed brands such as Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer, Sam Edelman, Dr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.