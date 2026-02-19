Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.05 EPS

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.05), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Caesars Entertainment’s conference call:

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars reported solid results for FY2025 and Q4 — full‑year same‑store enterprise net revenues rose by $266M (2%), while Q4 consolidated net revenues were $2.9B (+4%) with adjusted EBITDA of $901M (+2%).

Caesars reported solid results for FY2025 and Q4 — full‑year same‑store enterprise net revenues rose by $266M (2%), while Q4 consolidated net revenues were (+4%) with adjusted EBITDA of $901M (+2%). The Digital segment set a Q4 EBITDA record at $85M and delivered FY net revenue of $1.4B (+21%) and EBITDA of $236M (+100%), with tech upgrades (universal wallet in 26 jurisdictions) and a target of ~20% top‑line growth with 50% flow‑through.

The set a Q4 EBITDA record at $85M and delivered FY net revenue of $1.4B (+21%) and EBITDA of $236M (+100%), with tech upgrades (universal wallet in 26 jurisdictions) and a target of ~20% top‑line growth with 50% flow‑through. Las Vegas softness continues: same‑store adjusted EBITDA declined 6% as occupancy fell to 92% (from 96.5%) and ADR was down 5%; management expects sequential improvement driven by group/convention demand but leisure recovery remains uncertain.

Las Vegas softness continues: same‑store adjusted EBITDA declined 6% as occupancy fell to (from 96.5%) and ADR was down 5%; management expects sequential improvement driven by group/convention demand but leisure recovery remains uncertain. Regional results were mixed — revenues +4% driven by Danville/New Orleans and rewards reinvestment, but Q4 EBITDA dipped due to adverse winter weather; near‑term catalysts include Windsor becoming owned in March, a $200M Tahoe renovation completing in summer, and Harrah’s Oklahoma opening April 9.

Regional results were mixed — revenues +4% driven by Danville/New Orleans and rewards reinvestment, but Q4 EBITDA dipped due to adverse winter weather; near‑term catalysts include Windsor becoming owned in March, a $200M Tahoe renovation completing in summer, and Harrah’s Oklahoma opening April 9. Balance‑sheet and capital allocation outlook is constructive: Caesars reduced debt in 2025, expects lower CapEx, interest expense and sub‑$100M cash taxes in 2026, and plans to deploy free cash flow to a mix of debt paydown and opportunistic share repurchases (no near‑term digital spin planned).

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.03. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Caesars Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Caesars Entertainment this week:

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.