C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121,604 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 0.5% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.32% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $49,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,642,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,989,000 after purchasing an additional 56,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,423,000 after buying an additional 397,177 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,646,000 after buying an additional 1,218,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,402,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,563,000 after buying an additional 117,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,013,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,219,000 after buying an additional 884,160 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of CHRW opened at $185.86 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $203.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $206.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $177.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $165.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,720,261.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,151,117.72. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arun Rajan acquired 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.11 per share, for a total transaction of $101,101.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 133,656 shares in the company, valued at $22,335,254.16. The trade was a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and have sold 21,416 shares worth $4,157,630. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

