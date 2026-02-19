Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Short Interest Update

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 23,226,604 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 26,671,691 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,328 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,328 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFLY. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Butterfly Network from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 1,110,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $3,498,323.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 769,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,914.10. The trade was a 59.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 7,086,173 shares of company stock worth $23,671,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFLY opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company’s flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.

Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.

