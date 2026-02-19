Burling Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Burling Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,746.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,551.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,844.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,210.72 and a 12-month high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $32.69 by ($1.65). AutoZone had a net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $32.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,295.00, for a total value of $823,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,665. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,341.99, for a total transaction of $324,173.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,910,852.36. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 347 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,256 and sold 9,447 shares valued at $34,179,923. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,700.00 to $4,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,650.00 target price (down from $4,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,271.25.

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

