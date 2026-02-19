Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Receives $52.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.0833.

BLSH has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bullish from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bullish in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bullish from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd.

Get Bullish alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bullish

Bullish Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BLSH opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 27.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11. Bullish has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.42.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter. Bullish had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Bullish

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLSH. Galaxy Group Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bullish in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,669,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bullish during the 4th quarter worth $890,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullish during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Bullish by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter.

More Bullish News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:

About Bullish

(Get Free Report)

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bullish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.