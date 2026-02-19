Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Receives $52.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.0833.
BLSH has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bullish from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bullish in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bullish from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bullish
Bullish Stock Down 0.5%
Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter. Bullish had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Bullish
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLSH. Galaxy Group Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bullish in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,669,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bullish during the 4th quarter worth $890,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullish during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Bullish by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter.
More Bullish News
Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts set a higher target for BLSH — a published analyst consensus target of $52.08 provides upside vs. current levels and may support buyers looking for a mid‑term rebound. Analysts Set Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Target Price at $52.08
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest in crypto/mining names is rising — Viking Global’s $157M bet on Riot Platforms signals continued hedge‑fund appetite for crypto infrastructure, which can lift sentiment for crypto‑adjacent public companies like BLSH. Viking Global Makes $157 Million Bet On Riot Platforms, Signals Bullish Crypto Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Broader crypto optimism — bullish commentary on Bitcoin and other digital assets (e.g., high‑profile bullish takes and renewed retail interest in XRP) can indirectly help Bullish by supporting trading volumes and crypto market activity. Eric Trump Says He’s ‘Never Been More Bullish On Bitcoin,’ Reiterates $1 Million Target Got $2,000? Here Are 2 More Reasons to Be Bullish About XRP
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/tech momentum may be mixed — upbeat analyst calls on large tech names (Nvidia, Alphabet) can lift market risk appetite but have an indirect and uncertain effect on a crypto exchange operator like BLSH. “Powerful AI Alliance”: Stifel Analyst Renews Bullish Call on Nvidia Stock (NVDA) after Expanded Meta Deal
- Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings miss and profitability concerns — BLSH reported a big EPS shortfall (reported EPS of -$3.73 vs. consensus $0.16) despite 67.6% revenue growth year‑over‑year; negative net margin and negative ROE raise near‑term profitability questions that weigh on the stock.
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and liquidity headwinds — the stock is trading below its 50‑day moving average, on lighter volume than average, and remains well below its 52‑week high, which can limit near‑term upside until earnings/profitability trends improve.
About Bullish
Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.
The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bullish
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Bullish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.