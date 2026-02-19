Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.9% during the third quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $134.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.52.

Builders FirstSource News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Builders FirstSource this week:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $114.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.45. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.35 and a fifty-two week high of $151.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

