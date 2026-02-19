BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson set a $104.00 price objective on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 5.3%

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

NYSE:FOUR opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $116.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 273,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,877,572. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 130,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,190. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,778,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,869,000 after purchasing an additional 621,797 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,665,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,612,000 after buying an additional 745,650 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,071,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,552,000 after buying an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,643,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,482,000 after acquiring an additional 188,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,056,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,139,000 after acquiring an additional 419,132 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.