BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Clear Str

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BTGO in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BTGO in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BTGO in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of BTGO in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of BTGO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.05.

NYSE:BTGO opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. BTGO has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

In related news, COO Jody Mettler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,500. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Chen Fang sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $4,185,000.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 1,233,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,648,639.34. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 436,007 shares of company stock worth $7,298,757.

BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

