Brokerages Set Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Target Price at $13.33

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.3333.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tilray Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Tilray Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tilray Brands

Institutional Trading of Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,058,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tilray Brands in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $883.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.02. Tilray Brands has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.15 million. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 251.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Brands will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tilray Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray’s product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.