Brokerages Set Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Target Price at $13.33

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.3333.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tilray Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of TLRY opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $883.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.02. Tilray Brands has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.15 million. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 251.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Brands will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.
Tilray’s product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.
