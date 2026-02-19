Brokerages Set Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Target Price at $19.00

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research raised Sinclair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sinclair in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sinclair

Sinclair Stock Up 0.6%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. Sinclair has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 6,548 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $103,523.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 71,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,118.65. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Friedman sold 14,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $222,313.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 77,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,820.35. This represents a 15.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,637 shares of company stock valued at $815,535. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Sinclair by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 302,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,195,000 after purchasing an additional 220,623 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,946,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 373,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Sinclair by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,655,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 97,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,089,000 after buying an additional 73,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) is a media and entertainment company headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Founded in 1971 as a single UHF television station operator, Sinclair has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest owners of local television stations in the United States. Over its history, the company has pursued a diversified portfolio that includes both traditional broadcast assets and newer digital platforms.

At its core, Sinclair operates over 190 television stations affiliated with the major national broadcast networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, The CW and MyNetworkTV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.