Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO) Price Target at $34.00

Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:RTO opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 292.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 87,405 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial PLC is a global business services company specializing in pest control, hygiene and workwear services. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, United Kingdom, the company delivers outsourced solutions designed to protect people, preserve assets and enhance workplaces for both commercial and residential customers.

Under the Rentokil Pest Control brand, the company offers services ranging from routine inspections and treatment of insects, rodents and birds to specialised programmes for food manufacturing and healthcare environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.