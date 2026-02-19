Brokerages Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Target Price at $30.50

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.5385.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 13,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $341,311.47. Following the sale, the director owned 68,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,381.88. The trade was a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 23,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $597,891.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 172,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,912.27. The trade was a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 456.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 579.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 167.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

