Brokerages Set Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) PT at $11.83

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.65. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 2.60%.The firm had revenue of $365.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman’s product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

