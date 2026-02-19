Brokerages Set Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) PT at $11.83

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
- Positive Sentiment: Record 2025 top-line and margin improvement — Hillman reported record net sales of $1.55B (up 5.4% y/y) and adjusted EBITDA rose ~13.9%, backing management’s case for continued operational improvement. Hillman Solutions outlines $1.65B revenue target for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Buybacks and capital allocation — management repurchased ~1.4M shares for $12.4M and highlighted M&A and MinuteKey investments, signaling an active capital-allocation posture that can support shareholder value. Does Hillman Solutions’ (HLMN) Record Sales and Buybacks Reveal a New Capital Allocation Playbook?
- Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted earnings broadly in line — Hillman reported adjusted EPS of $0.10 and Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $57.5M (adjusted EPS/EBITDA align with some sell‑side reads), so headline profitability metrics are not the primary concern. Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Top-line missed consensus — Q4 revenue ($365.1M) trailed the Street (~$371.7M), which likely trimmed near-term sentiment despite y/y growth. Hillman Solutions Q4 results and revenue miss
- Negative Sentiment: Weaker cash conversion and inventory build — operating cash flow and free cash flow fell sharply (FCF $35.1M in 2025 vs $98.1M in 2024) and inventories rose, raising concern about working-capital pressure and near-term liquidity deployment. QuiverQuant summary of Hillman 2025 results and cash flow
- Negative Sentiment: Execution risk flagged — analysts flagged a multi‑year ERP rollout as a material execution risk that could disrupt operations and cash flow if not managed tightly. Hillman Solutions Faces Execution Risk in ERP Rollout (TipRanks)
- Negative Sentiment: Conflicting coverage adds volatility — some transcripts/outlets reported an EPS miss (InsiderMonkey shows a far lower EPS), creating short‑term confusion and potential volatility until reconciliations are clarified. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript (InsiderMonkey)
Hillman Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.65. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 2.60%.The firm had revenue of $365.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Hillman Solutions Company Profile
Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman’s product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.
