Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.950-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $95.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.63. Brady has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $97.58.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $384.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.14 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.74%.Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Brady will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on Brady

Insider Activity at Brady

In other news, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 12,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,365.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 14,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,381.53. This trade represents a 46.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Wilms sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $296,190.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,413.36. This trade represents a 33.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 38,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brady by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brady by 1,256.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,535 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brady by 282.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Brady by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.