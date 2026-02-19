BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded at Argus

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BP from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Santander raised shares of BP to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Freedom Capital lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

BP opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,852.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.33.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 0.03%.The business had revenue of $47.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in BP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BP by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in BP by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 36,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank increased its position in shares of BP by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 29,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company’s core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

