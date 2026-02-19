Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.55 and last traded at C$24.40, with a volume of 6110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.30.

The company has a market cap of C$540.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 71.21%.

Boston Pizza restaurants offer a casual dining atmosphere with more than 100 menu items including a unique selection of gourmet pizzas, mouth-watering pastas and a wide variety of appetizers, meal-sized salads, entrees and desserts. Each Boston Pizza location provides three experiences under one roof, with a full service, family friendly casual dining restaurant, a separate sports bar, and take-out and delivery options.

