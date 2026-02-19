Bornite Capital Management LP Takes $47.15 Million Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,150,000. Canadian National Railway makes up 4.4% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bornite Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Canadian National Railway at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $107.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.74.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 27.28%.The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.915 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

