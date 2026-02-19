Bornite Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,335,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its position in Synopsys by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.57.

In other Synopsys news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $442.31 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.58.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

