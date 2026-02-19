Bornite Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 134.4% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 34.2% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $459.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $479.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 36.34%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $63,359.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,608. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 5,588 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.60, for a total value of $2,585,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,848,144.80. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 8,936 shares of company stock worth $4,133,991 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $513.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $505.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.