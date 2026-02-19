Bornite Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000. Bornite Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Darling Ingredients at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 37.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 609.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.