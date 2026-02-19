Bornite Capital Management LP Buys 108,900 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the quarter. Carpenter Technology makes up about 5.9% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bornite Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.52% of Carpenter Technology worth $63,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 550,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,328,000 after acquiring an additional 71,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 244.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 411,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 291,829 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,699 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,683,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 357,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,261,000 after purchasing an additional 156,554 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 3,900 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $1,252,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,072.50. The trade was a 28.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian J. Malloy sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.52, for a total value of $1,253,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,940,140. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $24,254,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $372.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.48. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $390.70.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 price target on Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.43.

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

