Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares $BEAG Shares Sold by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEAG. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Massar Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000.

Get Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. - Class A Ordinary Shares alerts:

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BEAG opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

About Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares ( NASDAQ:BEAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company whose Class A ordinary shares trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker BEAG. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering, providing investors with the opportunity to participate in a business combination with one or more target companies.

As a blank‐check company, Bold Eagle Acquisition has not yet announced a definitive merger or acquisition target. Its mandate allows it to pursue transactions across a wide range of industries and geographies, subject to approval by its shareholders and regulatory requirements.

Bold Eagle Acquisition’s operations are overseen by a board and management team with experience in capital markets and corporate strategy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. - Class A Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. - Class A Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.