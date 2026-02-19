Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares $BEAG Shares Sold by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEAG. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Massar Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000.
Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BEAG opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.
About Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares
Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company whose Class A ordinary shares trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker BEAG. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering, providing investors with the opportunity to participate in a business combination with one or more target companies.
As a blank‐check company, Bold Eagle Acquisition has not yet announced a definitive merger or acquisition target. Its mandate allows it to pursue transactions across a wide range of industries and geographies, subject to approval by its shareholders and regulatory requirements.
Bold Eagle Acquisition’s operations are overseen by a board and management team with experience in capital markets and corporate strategy.
