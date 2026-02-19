Blackstone Inc. $BX is NewEdge Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 676,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.7% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $115,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,827,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,100,868,000 after buying an additional 1,335,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,542,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,462,706,000 after purchasing an additional 227,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,348,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,532,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,037,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,200,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,610. The trade was a 99.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 385,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.68. Following the purchase, the insider owned 16,332,883 shares in the company, valued at $424,001,642.68. The trade was a 2.42% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $178.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.74 and its 200-day moving average is $157.14. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.61%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.