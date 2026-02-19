BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 638.83 and traded as high as GBX 662.20. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 660, with a volume of 149,658 shares traded.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of £493.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 638.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 612.56.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in UK smaller companies and mid-capitalisation companies traded on the London Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.