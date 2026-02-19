BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.0164. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.0172, with a volume of 123,009 shares traded.
BioSolar Stock Down 0.9%
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
About BioSolar
BioSolar, Inc is a developer and supplier of advanced carbon-based materials and coatings for renewable energy applications. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company focuses on proprietary technologies designed to enhance the performance, durability and cost-effectiveness of solar photovoltaic modules and lithium-ion battery systems.
BioSolar’s technology portfolio includes carbon microporous materials, conductive inks and organic coatings that can be integrated into photovoltaic backsheets, electrode structures and battery components.
