BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.0164. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.0172, with a volume of 123,009 shares traded.

BioSolar Stock Down 0.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Get BioSolar alerts:

About BioSolar

(Get Free Report)

BioSolar, Inc is a developer and supplier of advanced carbon-based materials and coatings for renewable energy applications. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company focuses on proprietary technologies designed to enhance the performance, durability and cost-effectiveness of solar photovoltaic modules and lithium-ion battery systems.

BioSolar’s technology portfolio includes carbon microporous materials, conductive inks and organic coatings that can be integrated into photovoltaic backsheets, electrode structures and battery components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.