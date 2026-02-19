Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 44,100 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $3,581,802.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,853,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,507,868.70. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C alerts:

On Friday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $643,388.20.

On Thursday, January 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,125 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,523,225.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 59,411 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $4,978,047.69.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 30,643 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $2,536,627.54.

On Monday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $5,543,117.36.

On Friday, January 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,689 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,973.60.

On Thursday, January 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 65,071 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $5,352,089.75.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 20,226 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $1,688,466.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $94.65 on Thursday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $102.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Trending Headlines about Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Align Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technicals and momentum look constructive — LLYVK sits above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and nearer its 52‑week high, which can attract momentum buyers. MarketBeat LLYVK Overview

Technicals and momentum look constructive — LLYVK sits above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and nearer its 52‑week high, which can attract momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high and a number of funds (AQR, Adage, London Co. of Virginia, State of Wisconsin) adjusted positions recently — that shows active interest but not a clear directional signal. Short interest is negligible, so moves are unlikely to be amplified by short covering. MarketBeat Institutional / Short Interest

Institutional ownership is high and a number of funds (AQR, Adage, London Co. of Virginia, State of Wisconsin) adjusted positions recently — that shows active interest but not a clear directional signal. Short interest is negligible, so moves are unlikely to be amplified by short covering. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway disclosed repeated open‑market sales across Jan. 6–16 totaling about 330,500 shares (~$25–30M at the reported prices). While Berkshire still holds a >10% stake, the multi‑day trimming can be read negatively by the market and may apply downward pressure if sales continue. InsiderTrades – Berkshire Sales SEC Filing – Berkshire Hathaway Sales

Major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway disclosed repeated open‑market sales across Jan. 6–16 totaling about 330,500 shares (~$25–30M at the reported prices). While Berkshire still holds a >10% stake, the multi‑day trimming can be read negatively by the market and may apply downward pressure if sales continue. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is weak — Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” and the MarketBeat consensus is “Reduce,” which may limit upside until fundamental catalysts appear. Weiss Ratings

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Report on LLYVK

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ: LLYVK) is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media’s investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media’s other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation’s global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media’s equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.