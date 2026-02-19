Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.67% from the stock’s current price.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CJS Securities raised Barrett Business Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

BBSI opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $837.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $49.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a professional employer organization (PEO) headquartered in Northridge, California. Founded in 1971 by Barrett K. Levesque, the company provides comprehensive human resources outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Through its consultative model, Barrett Business Services helps clients streamline administrative processes, mitigate regulatory risk and focus on core operations.

The company’s core offerings include payroll administration, employee benefits management, workers’ compensation and risk management services.

