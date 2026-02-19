Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Baidu from $100.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $100.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $137.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.15. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $74.71 and a fifty-two week high of $165.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 12,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

