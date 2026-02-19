AZZ Inc. $AZZ Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of AZZ worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,277,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,649,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AZZ by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AZZ by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in AZZ by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 259,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,923 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $397,528.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,728. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.29, for a total value of $3,182,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,986.78. This represents a 13.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 33,281 shares of company stock worth $4,239,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

AZZ Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $133.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $141.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.18 and a 200 day moving average of $111.76.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.97 million. AZZ had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

AZZ Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

